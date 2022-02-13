Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $79,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

