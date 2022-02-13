Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,395 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.01% of Envista worth $68,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

