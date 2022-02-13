Eaton Vance Management Has $92.28 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $92,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.58 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.