Eaton Vance Management Has $73.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $73,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Chemed by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $472.54 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.46 and its 200-day moving average is $477.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

