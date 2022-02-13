Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $61,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

