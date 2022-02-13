DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. DZS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DZSI opened at $14.60 on Friday. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DZS by 857.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth $243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 127.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

