Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 26,268 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.