Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 20,680 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

