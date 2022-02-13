Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,174 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

