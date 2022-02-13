Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $571,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,133,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,401,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,257,000 after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of EBS opened at $45.74 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

