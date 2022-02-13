Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 4.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

