Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

TMUS opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

