Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.70) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,346.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,349. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

