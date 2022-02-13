DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 821,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
