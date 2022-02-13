Drive Shack (LON:DS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($7.10).

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

