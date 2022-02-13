Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.