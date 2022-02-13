Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LYL opened at $1.23 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

