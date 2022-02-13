Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.82 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

