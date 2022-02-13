Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. 3,108,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

