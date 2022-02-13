Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $122,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 4,656,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,370,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.80 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

