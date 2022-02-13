Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 192,864 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $127,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

