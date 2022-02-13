Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $124,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after acquiring an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $26,648,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $770.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $720.52 and a one year high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.75.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

