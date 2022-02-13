Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $128,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $70.37 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.