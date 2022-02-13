Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,082 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $126,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 291,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

