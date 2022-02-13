Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 140,781 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in News were worth $123,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in News by 843.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 27.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in News by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in News by 24.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

