Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $119,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 29.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.00 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

