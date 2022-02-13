DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in January

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DILA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

