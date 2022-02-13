Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $174.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DLR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 3,829,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,792. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.