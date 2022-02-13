Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $174.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 3,829,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,792. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

