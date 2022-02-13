DigiPath (DIGP) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DigiPath to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DigiPath alerts:

This table compares DigiPath and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -3.03 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.62

DigiPath’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.98% -15.90% -5.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DigiPath and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 170 690 984 23 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given DigiPath’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s competitors have a beta of 1.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigiPath competitors beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.