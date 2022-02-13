Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Digi International alerts:

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.