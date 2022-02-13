DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $34,568.62

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $34,568.62 or 0.81618640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $64,414.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.44 or 0.06796181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.44 or 0.99739362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00048954 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

