Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

