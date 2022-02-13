Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $225,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

