dHedge DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $93,107.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $93,107.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00037771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104751 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,886,697 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

