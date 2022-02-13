DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DXCM stock opened at $420.56 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $263,141,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $140,009,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

