DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. DexCom updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DXCM opened at $420.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.07.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.