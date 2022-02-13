Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 67.3% in January

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.
DTEGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 116,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.