Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 67.3% in January

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

DTEGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 116,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

