Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $100.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $83,980,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

