Desjardins Weighs in on Absolute Software Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Absolute Software in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABST. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $9.29 on Friday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $468.80 million, a PE ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 35.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

