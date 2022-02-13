Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 516,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Masco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

