Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 121,876 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,876 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

CSCO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,104,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,865. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.