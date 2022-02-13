Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 244,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,170,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.84% of CMC Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.02. The company had a trading volume of 292,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.37. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

