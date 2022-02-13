Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Flowserve makes up 1.3% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $46,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,603,000 after acquiring an additional 197,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. 1,213,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

