Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $32 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Delek US accounts for approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $32,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $19.09. 2,090,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,171 shares of company stock worth $5,612,077. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

