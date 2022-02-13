Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 286,797 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,797 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.91% of United Community Banks worth $26,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

