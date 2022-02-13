Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 60,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,069,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
