Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.32% of Blueprint Medicines worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $32,453,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

