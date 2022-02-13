Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Cytokinetics accounts for about 1.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.83% of Cytokinetics worth $54,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

