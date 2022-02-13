DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. DaVita also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

