Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $327,630.57 and $2,366.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.04 or 0.06799425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 1.00055373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049143 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,135,443 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

